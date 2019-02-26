Kim Jong-un's aide sprints down ramp to catch up with boss

It can't be easy working for one of the world's most brutal dictators, so when you mess up, you can probably expect more than just your P45. So imagine the panic when one aide to Kim Jong-un was caught out as the North Korean leader's train had just rolled into Vietnam ahead of a summit with US President, Donald Trump.

As the dictator disembarked from his armoured train on the Vietnam-China border, the skittish official suddenly realised he wasn't where he was supposed to be - namely at his boss' side.

It's probably to his credit that he managed to get to get down the red-carpeted gangplank quite so quickly but the video suggests, he like so many others, are most likely adept to thinking on their feet where their whimsical leader is concerned.

Needless to say no one in the delegation seemed to notice, except for the world's media.

Kim Jong-un has arrived in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, ahead of denuclearisation talks with the United States. The summit follows on last year's summit in Singapore where Donald Trump claimed that the hermit nation had agreed to give up its nuclear arsenal.

International security experts have cast doubt on the North's commitment to giving up its weapons of mass destruction, with a recent CIA assessment claiming that the brutal regime was dispersing its nuclear weapons to evade a possible first strike by the United States.